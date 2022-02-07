 

Trump Absconded With Multiple Boxes of Records When He Was Evicted

Politics

Like a low-life tenant being evicted, Donald Trump took a lot of stuff from the White House he had no right to keep: National Archives had to retrieve Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump improperly removed multiple boxes from the White House that were retrieved by the National Archives and Records Administration last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence because they contained documents and other items that should have been turned over to the agency, according to three people familiar with the visit.

The recovery of the boxes from Trump’s Florida resort raises new concerns about his adherence to the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties.

[…]

One person familiar with the transfer characterized it as “out of the ordinary. … NARA has never had that kind of volume transfer after the fact like this.”

Trump himself was unconcerned about the [Presidential Records] Act, according to former advisers.

Add it to Trump’s ever-growing list of crimes and misdemeanors.

