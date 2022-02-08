The Bob Cesca Podcast: Legitimate Political Discourse
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Legitimate Political Discourse — [Explicit Language] The Republican censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. How to convince low energy Democrats to vote. The political discourse is off the rails. Bill Maher’s latest Make-Believe-It’s-Gone rant and a new LA Times op/ed that pushes back. Debunking Maher’s cherrypicking on COVID. Trump stole White House documents. The Supreme Court stays a decision to keep racist gerrymandering map. The January jobs report and massive upward revisions. With Buzz Burbank and music by The Metal Byrds, and more!