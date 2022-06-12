About That “Bipartisan Gun Deal”
I’m just going to post these tweets, because I have nothing else to say except how incredibly disappointing it is to see the Republicans getting away with another snow job.
It’s not nothing, but it’s damned close to nothing. https://t.co/gYyyqf8Gac
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 12, 2022
Spare me the “historic bipartisan deal” rhetoric, please. This is pathetically weak.
I don’t need to be taught the value of incremental legislation; I’m not new at this. But I also recognize legislation that will do nothing but provide a fig leaf for the GOP.
And no, this isn’t a “start,” because nothing is going to follow this.
Mental illness is not a cause of gun violence. This is a Republican lie that too many people fall for.
It’s only “a step forward” if it is followed by other steps. And that isn’t going to happen. https://t.co/MygpwVjsk4
