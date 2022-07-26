 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Maximum Security Retirement Home

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Maximum Security Retirement Home — [Explicit Language] Happy anniversary to the Burbanks! Thursday’s 1/6 committee hearings. Trump will never criticize his fanboys. Red Hat media whines about Josh Hawley running video. Live by the bullying, die by the bullying. G. Gordon Liddy Easter egg in Trading Places. Trump’s handwritten edits on his remarks. The Bannon verdict. Mike Pence’s chief of staff testified to the DOJ’s grand jury. Brian Kemp will testify before Fani Willis’s grand jury. Kansas ballot initiative on abortion. John Roberts is no saint despite PR blitz. Democrats could pass three major pieces of legislation. With Buzz Burbank, music by Karl Lundeberg & Fascination Curve, Hourstone, and more!

