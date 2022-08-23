 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Make Attorneys Get Attorneys

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Make Attorneys Get Attorneys — [Explicit Content] Trump sues the FBI to stop its search of document seized from Mar-a-lago. The hilariously shoddy legal filing, Trump always makes things worse for Trump. Trump confessed to violating the Presidential Records Act. DOJ has recovered 300 documents from Trump including CIA and NSA files. Trump may have aided his lawyer in lying to the FBI. Michael Cohen’s theory about why Trump kept the documents. More documents found in Trump’s office. The National Archives letter to Trump’s lawyer. Executive privilege. Ron DeSantis threatens to kill “the woke.” Bellwether special election in New York. Republican messaging sucks. With Buzz Burbank, music by Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, Afton Wolfe, and more!

