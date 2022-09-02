Intense, Disturbing New Video From Porcupine Tree: “Herd Culling”

YouTube

Porcupine Tree – Herd Culling (Official Music Video)



A Porcupine Tree music video. Directed by Miles Skarin, produced by Crystal Spotlight. Animation by Miles Skarin, Martin Matus Davis, and Jack Hubbard.



CLOSURE / CONTINUATION was released on Music For Nations/Sony on 24th June 2022. It is available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Blu-Ray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book.

